Letter: Slavery exists in other parts of the world

One hundred years ago, something happened in our city that was terrible and hard to fathom.

There is no explanation how one race of people could treat another group of humans so cruelly. Yet, it has happened since the beginning of time.

We fought a war to end slavery. Some cities are tearing down statues that represent the Confederacy.

Tulsa renamed schools. But yet slavery still exists.

What brand of shoes are you wearing? You might want to take note.

Maybe we should right this wrong that is happening today.

Ending slavery is something we all can get behind. It is easy, and you don’t have to buy a thing.

Lorenda Stetler, Tulsa

