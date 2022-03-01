Letter: Skip the book bans, and protect abortion rights

I can't believe that (questionably) intelligent people are wanting to ban books. We aren't living in communist China, Russia or Hitler-led Germany! If they start banning books, then the internet, TV and radio will have to go too. If you don't like it, don't read or listen to it, but don't take away someone else's right to do so.
I'm again voicing my hope that Oklahomans will continue to fight for the option of a woman to have an abortion. Just like the removal of books, the removal of a woman's right to decide that is best for her medically will continue prejudice toward women.
