Letter: Sister Pierre tribute is greatly appreciated

Thank you, Ginnie Graham, for the extraordinary tribute to Sister Pierre in Saturday’s Tulsa World (“Sister Pierre’s legacy of peace, love,” Nov. 5).

I didn’t know Sister Pierre; I wish I had. If our politicians had just a sliver of her kindness and compassion, we wouldn’t be experiencing the toxic vitriol of the current political climate.

This letter will likely fall on deaf ears and our politicians will continue to spew hatred – it’s the world we live in. But for me, your tribute inspires me to try to live with purpose, like Sister Pierre, and spend more time embracing kindness and less time listening to those who don’t.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

