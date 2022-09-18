Letter: Single-party rule in Oklahoma is holding us back

Two things I have recently read in the Tulsa World have shocked me. The first was "Easy to miss democracy slipping away" by Solomon D. Stevens.

He writes about what is happening and how our democracy is becoming lost while we don't bother to vote, read and see the detrimental underpinnings that are occurring. He addresses behind-the-scenes things that are taking place as we quietly go about our daily life. It was very frightening.

The second shocker was today's front-page headline, "Oklahoma candidates mostly not contested, with GOP domination not many others bother."

I have said for a long time that Oklahoma is a one-party state, and that is why the politicians in office have free rein to do what they want. I am an independent voter now and plan to vote straight Democrat.

I pray Joy Hofmeister wins against Kevin Stitt now that she is a Democrat. We need to have balance if we are to be a two-party system. Otherwise, we will be an authoritarian government in Oklahoma. It seems to be that way at present.

How can a government run if there is no discourse? A one-sided government makes no progress. We are asleep in our state. We must change this and get balance. We are in trouble if we don't. Of course, I feel we already are.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.