The letter "Redefine 'fair share' (March 19)" brings up some valid points when explaining about taxes. Unfortunately, it leaves out some important points as well.

I just checked my last pay stub. I paid almost $400.00 in FICA. That tax would increase until I made $160,200. At that point, I no longer have any higher FICA tax taken out of my paycheck.

So any earnings over $160,200 do not incur any further FICA tax.

I wonder how many of the top 1%, or top 10% of taxpayers make over $160,200 per year.

Most articles I have found place the top 10% income at $212,000 per year — well above the maximum for paying FICA. In simple terms, this means that anyone who makes over $160,200 is not paying taxes on anything over that amount.

I would think that "fair share" would require the top 10% to pay taxes on earnings just like I do.

In 2007 and 2011, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos paid no federal income tax. In 2018, Elon Musk achieved the same status.

I understand that this was perfectly legal under our current tax system, however, I am trying to discern how the letter writer would consider them paying their "fair share."

The letter asked for a definition. Let's make it simple. Everyone (individuals and corporations) pays 10% of their income in taxes. No loopholes, no ways out; you pay 10%. Pretty simple right?

