Letter: Silence on Jan. 6 from Oklahoma delegation is disturbing

My compliments to the Tulsa World for its recent Jan. 6 coverage of the anniversary of the first violent insurrection against our democratic government since the War of 1812.

Particularly brave reporting in a state as red as this one, were the articles highlighting the most prominent lies still being told by current Republican leaders and members of Congress regarding the events of Jan. 6, 2021, some of which are well beyond factual lies and better thought of as pure insanity.

Also appreciated was the article describing the total silence on the anniversary of this horrific event, of the bulk of Oklahoma's Republican congressional caucus: Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, Frank Lucas and Tom Cole (“A year later, Oklahoma silence,” Jan. 6).