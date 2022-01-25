Letter: Silence of state's congressional delegation on Capitol riot signals approval

Watching the events of Jan. 6, 2021, unfold again on television one year later – this time with commentary and very disheartening survey results – was frightening. What was equally frightening was the silence of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation.

Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and Reps. Stephanie Bice, Tom Cole, Kevin Hern, Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin are supposed to be our leaders. Their actions should set the tone for how politics is viewed in this state. Their silence seems to say that they agree with the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol a year ago.

They seem to believe the big lie that the election was stolen despite one study after another that proves the contrary. In failing to repudiate those who stormed the Capitol, they are aligning themselves with white supremacists and anti-Semites.

The fact that they are all Republicans makes it even more imperative that they speak out because it is Republicans who seem determined to ignore this frightening event.

Not only should they repudiate the violence, they should be actively explaining to the misguided souls in their party why the 2020 election was fair.