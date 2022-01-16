 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Silence from Oklahoma delegation about Jan. 6 riot leads to shame
Letter: Silence from Oklahoma delegation about Jan. 6 riot leads to shame

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons

Each member of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation should be ashamed for ignoring the remembrance of the attack on the Capitol a year ago. Every senator or representative, regardless of party, should have been present for the evening vigil. People were injured and died in defense of their workplace.

If our Oklahoma senators and representatives have any integrity, they have to know, in their heart of hearts, that what took place last year was outrageously and violently insurrectionist.

And yet, to my knowledge, not one has joined other members of Congress in speaking against the attack, or joined or supported the investigation of the Capitol invasion.

What if a gang of hoodlums invaded one of their homes armed with baseball bats, broke windows and bashed down doors, ensconced themselves in their living areas, destroyed and defaced their property, and threatened to kill their family members? Wouldn’t they want the perpetrators caught and punished?

The fact that they refuse to cooperate with the investigation and prosecution of those who carried out the attack and those who incited or assisted the rioters, speaks volumes about how self-serving and disingenuous they have become. For me, it defies explanation.

Members of Congress should be pillars of the community, fighting for truth and justice, ensuring the protections of democracy for all their constituents, and demonstrating those values we want to instill in our children and grandchildren. Sadly, our Oklahoma congressional delegation fails to meet that standard.

