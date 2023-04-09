Oklahoma has a problem with human trafficking, and your spouse, family member, partner, or acquaintance may be to blame.

Many people assume a trafficker is a stranger, but the research shows a majority of the time a victim is lured in by someone they know. While some assume victims are women or children, up to half are men.

Human trafficking is not just an engagement in sexual acts but also includes forcing a person to provide labor or services.

So far in 2023, there have been 111 trafficking cases, making Oklahoma 24th in the nation for the number of reports.

These are in addition to those recorded by the Oklahoma Human Trafficking Hotline, where there have been 887 cases, with 2,059 victims being identified since inception in 2007.

The telling signs for helping identify victims include: appearing malnourished or injured, avoiding contact with law enforcement and social interactions, responding in a rehearsed or scripted way and lacking personal identification documents and personal possessions.

If you believe someone is a victim of trafficking, there are a variety of ways to get help, including contacting local law enforcement, calling the Department of Health and Human Services at 1-888-3737-888, or submitting a report online at the National Human Trafficking Hotline website.

The statistics are staggering and, sadly, increasing. It is our responsibility as human beings to watch out for and care for each other. We can be the voice for trafficking victims. They need us.

