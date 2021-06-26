Letter: Shutting down nuclear power decades ago hurt atmosphere

Forty years ago the proposed nuclear power station at Inola named Black Fox was shut down in response to political pressure.

The result of this cancellation was that the power was instead generated by coal and half a billion tons of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide found its way into the atmosphere.

Black Fox was not the only power station canceled. Shutting down the expansion of this power generation resource has resulted in billions and billions of tons of carbon emissions.

By any metric turning away from nuclear has been at an extreme environmental mistake.

As coal plants are being shuttered and electric cars are being promoted, brownouts and blackouts are happening. This was an entirely self-inflicted circumstance.

It is an indictment of our educational system that so many people believe that you can increase demand and reduce demand without consequences.

Wind and solar are partial solutions but have serious technical limitations.

It is time for us to start following the science and once again begin building modern nuclear power station again.