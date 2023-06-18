Although I am a die hard Oklahoma State University fan, I’m also an Okie and want to give a shout out to the University of Oklahoma women’s softball team.

Not only did they win, but did it with class and represented Oklahoma beautifully. I’m very proud of these ladies.

