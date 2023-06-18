Letter: Showing class Elizabeth Newman, Broken Arrow Jun 18, 2023 19 min ago 0 Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl is mobbed by Kinzie Hansen(left) and Alyssa Brito after defeating Florida State in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok. Mike Simons, Tulsa World Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth Newman, Broken Arrow Although I am a die hard Oklahoma State University fan, I’m also an Okie and want to give a shout out to the University of Oklahoma women’s softball team.Not only did they win, but did it with class and represented Oklahoma beautifully. I’m very proud of these ladies.Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today. Users can customize the app so you see the stories most important to you. You can also sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news. If you're on your phone, download it here now: Apple Store or Google Play Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio 0 Comments Tags Postal Service Sports Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin's recent antics an embarrassment to Oklahoma and nation I urge every reader to take the time to search his comments from a recent congressional hearing on child care access, says Bixby resident Joel Genung. Letter: Churches ought to be required to pay taxes If churches were required to pay their fair share of the tax burden, non-churchgoers would no longer be forced to involuntarily subsidize chur… Letter: Post-presidency legal verdict, investigations shows Donald Trump unfit for office What more is there to discuss, except spreading the news of the risks posed by the acceptance of a candidate fully lacking integrity? asks Tul… Letter: Lawsuit against Saint Francis about the mass shooting should include state of Oklahoma How can you provide security when your state is doing everything possible to enable violence? asks Sand Springs resident John Moore. Letter: Ignore the snowflakes complaining about female athletes showing emotion while playing Some people will go through life looking for ways to get their feelings hurt, says Tulsa resident Gary Chambers. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio