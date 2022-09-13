Letter: Show your love for your country and go vote

The word “vote,” after “love,” is probably the most important word for good things to happen in the world. And yet like love, we do not seem to have enough “vote.”

Many cultures and religions stress the need to love your family, love yourself, love your God, love your country, and love your neighbor.

In the United States, we vote every day, making decisions that affect us: What time to get up, what to eat, where we work, what time we go to sleep and who we love.

The vote, your vote, is the most effective way to choose who will write the rules and laws that allow all of us to live together in the greatest governing experiment in history.

We, the citizens, are the boss yet we let ourselves, the boss, get away with not showing up for work on election day.

Nov. 8 is less than two months away. Time for each of us to learn who best represents our views and make plans to vote.

In Oklahoma, you have until Oct. 14 to register to vote. Not sure if you are registered? Use okvoterportal.okelections.us to check your registration or call your local county election board.

In Oklahoma, You can request an absentee ballot without a reason until Oct. 24. You can vote early on Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5. You can vote in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

If you love what America stands for, there is no reason you should miss this vote.

