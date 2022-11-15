 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Show respect for dead in Oaklawn Cemetery

In regards to the search for Tulsa Race Massacre graves, the manner in which Oaklawn Cemetery has been treated is disturbing to say the least.

A recent Tulsa World article featured an aerial photo which depicted bulldozers in the cemetery near the graves of deceased Tulsans (“Resuming the search,” Oct. 27).

If Tulsa’s elites wish to hypocritically perpetuate race consciousness (while pretending to be anti-racist) and waste taxpayer money for a political stunt, so be it. But they should at least show better respect for the dead, due to the fact that it’s “intolerant” to victimize those who can no longer speak for themselves.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

