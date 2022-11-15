Letter: Show respect for dead in Oaklawn Cemetery

In regards to the search for Tulsa Race Massacre graves, the manner in which Oaklawn Cemetery has been treated is disturbing to say the least.

If Tulsa’s elites wish to hypocritically perpetuate race consciousness (while pretending to be anti-racist) and waste taxpayer money for a political stunt, so be it. But they should at least show better respect for the dead, due to the fact that it’s “intolerant” to victimize those who can no longer speak for themselves.