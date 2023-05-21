We remember the image of Emmett Till in his coffin. It had an affect on how Americans viewed the Jim Crow South and segregation laws.

Here is a suggestion for today. Let's show graphic images of what an AR-15-style rifle and other military-grade firearms will do to a little kid. Show that to the Oklahoma Republican supermajority Legislature, gun lobby and general public.

I'm betting that will get a response. Hats off to Emmett Till's mother for her brave, yet brutal, decision to show what violence did to her son.

Maybe we should learn from her bravery.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.