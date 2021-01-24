Letter: Shore up problems standing in the way of mail-in voting

Emergency election legislation enacted last year for emergency pandemic voting expired at the end of 2020.

The laws were enacted quickly after the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned the notary requirement for validating mail-in votes.

The law permitted, with gubernatorial declaration, the use of valid IDs or voter cards in lieu of notarization or witnesses, absentee nursing home voting and polling place sanitation.

These provisions were not in effect for the Jan. 12 Sapulpa bond issue vote, nor for the school and Sand Spring and Owasso primaries and special elections for Tulsa County treasurer and state senator in Oklahoma City on Feb. 9.

Mail-in voters who unknowingly submit IDs will have their ballots thrown out by county election boards because they didn’t follow notary public or witness measures.

Gov. Kevin Stitt should convene a special legislative session for reenacting the emergency voting procedures for these upcoming elections.

Editor's note: Bruce Neimi is vice chairman of the Tulsa County Election Board.