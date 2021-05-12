Letter: Shocked by lawmakers passing HB 1775 out of 'discomfort'

As a 40-year veteran teacher of U.S. and Oklahoma history, I am shocked by House Bill 1775 forbidding the inclusion of concepts that would make students feel "discomfort, guilt, or anguish" because of their race or gender.

That takes out Indian removal, slavery, discrimination against women, Tulsa Race Massacre and so on.

Maybe history teachers could just borrow the readers used in elementary school in their classes. Was there discrimination against Jane in the old Dick and Jane series?

HB 1775 is an outrage.

We would also have to eliminate discussion of what the state Legislature does because the members cause "discomfort, guilt or anguish" by their actions.

I am glad I retired.

Editor's Note: House Bill 1775 was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 7.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.