Letter: Shift the conversation to save environment for next generation

I am a cradle Republican, born in the midst for the Depression.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected two months after I was born. Why was my father a Republican? I don’t know.

He just paid attention to issues and always voted. Sometimes he voted for Democrats. He had friends who were politicians.

Regardless of party, they were good friends, went to the same parties and would laugh about arguments they had being published in the newspapers.

I was just 10 years old when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. We immediately made FDR our leader and hero.

We did everything we could to support the war effort: rationing of food and gasoline.

On his 18th birthday, my brother enlisted in the Navy, just as the war was shifting to the Pacific.

No television, but constant war movies and newsreels reported on the war effort at the movies. Total cooperation.

No division. Just together fighting for what we believed was right.

So what is happening today offends me.