Letter: Sheriff Regalado caught the insurrection bug

Sheriff Vic Regalado appears to have caught the insurrection bug ("Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says he wants a state law with 'bite' to let him protect Second Amendment rights," April 4).

He seeks a law authorizing Oklahoma sheriffs to arrest federal law enforcement officials who are "violating the Second Amendment."

Individual citizens are responsible for defending their rights under the Constitution through courts and elections, not the sheriff.

Southern politicians urging nullification of federal laws led to the Civil War. It is a careless power grab pure and simple for a sheriff to request the right to wage deadly insurrection and civil war on our behalf.

Any veteran will tell you that war (civil or otherwise) involves death, horrible injuries and trauma for those who survive. Civil war will end this country and its remarkable freedoms.

That's why, until recently, politicians did not suggest the absurd possibility of armed uprising over issues like the need for universal background checks or public measures to protect others against infection.