On Sept. 10, the Sheridan Church in Tulsa held an event called "Tulsarusalem," that was in reality a rally for election-denying President Donald Trump. So much for the Johnson Amendment. Nice to know my tax dollars just supported a Trump/MAGA rally.
This is egregious on so many levels. ("Walters says he’s ‘continuing MAGA agenda’ as Oklahoma state superintendent" and "City councilor at church's ‘Tulsarusalem’ event: Don't let Tulsa 'be another San Francisco'," Sept. 11.)
A campaign rally in a church for a 91-time indicted former president featuring his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, State Superintendent Ryan Walters and politically motivated pastor Jackson Lahmeyer.
Walters need to be impeached. The pastor needs to be removed or tax his church as a political organization.
Editor's Note: The Johnson Amendment refers to a federal tax code provision added in 1954 that prohibits tax-exempt 501c3 organizations (churches and certain nonprofits) from engaging in any political campaign activity.
