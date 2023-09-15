On Sept. 10, the Sheridan Church in Tulsa held an event called "Tulsarusalem," that was in reality a rally for election-denying President Donald Trump. So much for the Johnson Amendment. Nice to know my tax dollars just supported a Trump/MAGA rally.

A campaign rally in a church for a 91-time indicted former president featuring his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, State Superintendent Ryan Walters and politically motivated pastor Jackson Lahmeyer.

Walters need to be impeached. The pastor needs to be removed or tax his church as a political organization.

Editor's Note: The Johnson Amendment refers to a federal tax code provision added in 1954 that prohibits tax-exempt 501c3 organizations (churches and certain nonprofits) from engaging in any political campaign activity.

