Letter: Shameful mob attack on Capitol will embolden U.S. enemies

The Greatest Generation fought and died to rid the world of Nazi tyranny, bias and horrible acts of cruelty and genocide.

The men and women who attacked our U.S. Capitol probably have one of that generation in their ancestry who would be very ashamed of the mob's actions.

These men and women need to remember that we can fight the countries that attack us, but when we attack ourselves is when we will be defeated.

Our nation's downfall will be the evil within. The rest of the world is waiting for us to implode.

