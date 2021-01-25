Letter: Shameful impeachment of Donald Trump

The impeachment of President Donald Trump is shameful for many reasons.

First, Trump did not do what he was impeached for: inciting a riot. He told the protesters to "peacefully and patriotically march to the Capitol."

None of his speeches or tweets urged violence.

According to the FBI, there was a plot to riot in place long before Trump addressed the crowd. If true, that disproves the allegation that the Democrats made.

Second, it is unconstitutional to impeach a private citizen. Impeachment was only designed to remove from office a person who is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

It seems the Constitution only matters to the Democrats when it advances their agenda.

Third, the accusers are guilty of far worse than anything Trump did.

Last summer and fall, there were hundreds of riots all over the country by antifa, a leftist organization supporting liberal politicians.

Cities burned, businesses destroyed, livelihoods lost, nearly 30 people killed and estimated damage of $2 billion was done.

Joe Biden, as leader of the Democrat Party, could have ended these riots.