Thank you to Beth Nielsen for her brave and informative letter (“Gender-affirming care saved my son”, Mar 26).

I think we all forget what a painful time adolescence can be for most kids. We can all relate to the gawky insecurity and social anxiety of not fitting in, or the inability to compete.

Then imagine that puberty brings not only physical and psychological changes, but an uncomfortable realization that your body is distasteful or not really your own. And try conveying these anxieties to the adults in your life. Not many kids have a mom like Beth Nielsen.

Some of our legislators and religious leaders have appointed themselves our moral authorities. They see the world as black or white, saint or sinner, with no in between. If that were the case, most of us would fall through the cracks.

A young person seeking gender-affirming care from the medical community diminishes none of us. A man who wears makeup and women’s clothes and sings show tunes diminishes none of us. We are only diminished if we fail to see that the differences in each of us are not black and white, but glorious shades of gray.

