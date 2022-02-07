Letter: Sewer system upgrade needed for Berryhill

I visited with former Berryhill Public Schools Superintendent Mike Campbell a few years ago and heard his story about going to Washington in his early failed attempt to find money to fix the district’s sewage lagoons.

The Berryhill schools, Campbell, and now Mark Bratt, are the glue holding the unincorporated Berryhill community together. Mike, the county commissioners, the city of Sand Springs, and the Democrats in Washington who supplied the money deserve the credit for fixing this long-standing obvious problem.

However, fixing this problem only allows Tulsa County and the Berryhill community to kick the can down the road. Berryhill, although served by Tulsa water, does not have a sanitary sewer system.

About a thousand homes, businesses, and the county garage are served by old failing septic tanks. As septic tanks and their tile fields fail, sewage finds its way to Berryhill Creek, the Arkansas River and the new Zink Lake.

The county needs to take another dip into the American Rescue Plan Act funds and build a sanitary sewage system to serve the entire community.