Letter: Setting the record straight

The letter "Socialists turning America gray" (April 13) just propagates the same untruths that are driving a wedge down the middle of America, in our cities and even among our families.

I am an American first, but usually what I feel is right coincides with Democrats. This doesn't mean I'm a socialist or an enemy.

I would find the irony in the letter funny if it weren't for those statements helping produce such a volatile world in which facts have no place.

While I don't speak for the left, I can tell you what I know.

The Boy Scouts had pedophiles in the organization, and they weren't Democrats. As for banning books, the rhetoric started with a discussion within a Virginia school district.

Like life, there are nuances too boring for people to look at, but the books were never banned.

I do not know anyone on the left who wants to control what anyone says.

No one is trying to take away rights, we're just trying to make sure others don't take away others' rights. Believe it or not, telling others how to live is not a right!