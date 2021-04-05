Letter: Service providers want people to answer their phones

Please answer your phone. There seems to be a movement to ignore phone calls from numbers we don't recognize.

On behalf of the service providers everywhere, I plead with everyone to answer your phone.

It may be your delivery driver or doctor or someone who is trying to provide a service you requested.

If it is someone you do not wish to speak to, then hang up.

The option to block the number will pop up on your phone immediately; no more calls from that number!

Every day someone tells us they missed their service call as they did not recognize the service providers' personal cell phone number, so they did not answer.

If we leave a message, we are miles away before we can get a response.

We are trying to provide the best service we can so help us do that by answering your phone.

Dennis Mackin, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.