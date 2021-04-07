Letter: Service providers should be provided company phones when calling clients

In response to the letter "Service providers want people to answer their phones" (April 5) concerning persons not answering phone. I pay for my phone and it is my right to answer or not answer.

I will not answer any number that I do not recognize. I will not answer any number that does not have a name I recognize.

If there are concerns about service people not having their calls answered, then they should have phones that show up with the name of the company they represent — not use their personal phones.

I have names of all my physicians, friends and business contacts programmed into my phone and answer all calls from anyone on that list.

I have too much to do to stop and answer all these robocalls and unsolicited sales calls.

My answer to anyone who wants to dictate when to answer calls is when they pay my phone bill.

Until then, the decision to answer or not answer my phone is my right as a citizen of this great country.