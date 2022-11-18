Letter: Service academy athletes remain largely ignored

Soon, the college football season will move into the postseason phase.

Amid all the bowl game hype, media attention will include All-America and all-conference teams, the best this-that-and-the-other position players, those who abandon their teams for more money by entering the transfer portal or refusing to play in a bowl game, speculation of those who become professional athletes due to lucrative NIL payoffs, and predictions of who will be drafted by the NFL.

One significant group will be ignored completely. Unlike their fellow seniors, 100% of them will graduate. None of them will seek another year of eligibility as a graduate transfer or because of an injury.

All will engage in some form of post-grad education. Statistically, a notable number will not live to see their 30th birthday. Finally, every one of them will earn the same distinction.

I speak of the graduates of the service academies, all of whom will earn the right to be called a veteran.

