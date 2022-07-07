Letter: Serve your country, get education benefits

Two Democratic Presidents firmly stood behind a more proactive patriotic program support than the current one. Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the very generous GI Bill on June 22, 1944.

This program gave support funds to veterans for their higher education. These funds provided for full tuition at any college or technical school, food, housing, books, equipment, lab fees, child/spouse support, clothing, and entertainment.

Costly up front, but when the full life benefits are calculated, the government got almost 10 times the funds expended back as increased lifetime taxes paid for the better paying jobs the veterans qualified for after graduation.

President John F. Kennedy also challenged my generation to "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." He was referring to not only U.S. military service, but also to NGO organizations like the Peace Corps, VISTA, and the many other volunteer public good efforts within the United States.

All of these efforts could be used to reward the next generation of patriots by allowing college and trade school tuition to be paid to our youth as a reward for their public service.

The amount of tuition support would be directly proportional to the length of service and the level of difficulty involved: four-plus years on active/reserve military duty would earn six-plus years of academic support, six-plus years of VISTA/Peace Corps the same, and so on.

Per the Greeks, "love of doing the public good." What we need is more love.

