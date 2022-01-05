 Skip to main content
Letter: Senseless slaughter of whooping cranes needs investigation, prosecution
The wanton killing of four whooping cranes earlier this month shocked and greatly saddened me. These magnificent birds were in migration from their summer breeding grounds in Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.

Whooping cranes are highly endangered. Fewer than 500 wild whooping cranes remain in the world, and theirs is one of the great migrations. It is nearly miraculous that they have been able to continue the migration through all of the hazardous changes that humans have made along their route.

The cranes need to find water and resting places, and I assume that is what they had found at Tom Steed Lake.

Having flown thousands of miles, they nearly made it to the protected area in Texas. Their deaths are a tragedy. While I cannot fathom what was going through the minds of their killers, I hope that they will be brought to justice in a way that will demonstrate to others that the intentional killing of wildlife is not only an immoral act, but a federal crime.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

