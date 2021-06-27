Letter: Senior housing for veterans a vital project

I read with interest reporter Kevin Canfield’s stories on the Veteran Services USA proposed project to transition a closed hotel into homes for senior veterans.

I served our nation in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 26 years of active duty.

I cannot stress enough how vital a project like this would be for Tulsa-area veterans. I think this project has bigger implications than just the city of Tulsa and the City Council district where it is located.

It will support our senior veterans from the entire Tulsa region with new, safe housing that brings veterans together with other veterans.

I have followed this story closely and discussed it at length among my family and veteran friends.

The overwhelming response is “Why would any neighboring businesses have issues with residences for senior veterans?”

Veterans already live in every neighborhood in every city across Tulsa County. They lift a community, not bring it down.

Our citizens, businesses and other leaders should rally around this project and support those who were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for the U.S.