Letter: Senators forgot basic rules of civility in judge's confirmation hearing

President Joe Biden has appointed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. Now, the Senate must confirm or deny the appointment.

In the televised hearings, some senators seemed to forget the basic elements of decorum in their interactions with Judge Jackson.

Supposedly most of us, when we were young, learned a few basic civilities of conversation: 1) not to interrupt the other person when it is their turn to speak; 2) to actually listen to the answer when I have asked a question; 3) to ask questions that relate to the specific topic of conversation; and 4) to show due respect to others.

The comments and questions of some of the senators suggested that they had not learned the polite basics of conversation. The demeanor of those senators was more than just embarrassing.

The U.S. Senate is supposed to be one of the most prestigious deliberative bodies in the whole world. From my perspective, those certain senators desecrated the august body to which they have been elected. And we pay them with our hard-earned dollars.

Just to be angry with them falls short of an adequate response. I am embarrassed by and for them, and I am saddened by their motives (whatever they may be — perhaps running for president?). I am appalled by their unbridled ego and their glaring lack of respect for a fellow human being.

I weep for them—and for us.

