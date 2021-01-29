Letter: Senators don't have much concern for being an unbiased juror at an impeachment trial

I see where a few senators are saying a Donald Trump impeachment trial is the correct path to take.

Most senators are against the trial for various reasons. Those against the trial are very vocal to complain about Trump not having due process during the impeachment along with various other theories.

They quote their version of the Constitution, due process, incitement and insurrection. One thing is noticeably absent in all their vociferous comments.

Not one mention of being an unbiased juror and listening to the evidence before making up their minds.

