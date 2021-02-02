Letter: Senators cannot set precedent that encouraging violence is OK

If U.S. senators don’t convict President Donald Trump of the pending impeachment allegations, they are setting a precedent saying that it really is OK for a president to encourage an attack on our nation’s Capitol.

If Republicans don’t hold Trump accountable for his part in the violence that occurred on Jan. 6, political violence will be sanctioned and will continue.

Democracy can’t survive this level of divisiveness and violence.

Shame on any leaders who don’t uphold the rule of law and don't convict Trump for the damage he has done.

If he is not impeached, God help us all.

Charlotte Miller, Grove

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.