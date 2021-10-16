Letter: Senator redefining what a crime is

In U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's opinion, former President Donald Trump "did the right thing" by not pulling a bunch of unconstitutional strings to overturn the presidential election. In reality, he was stopped by multiple people and systems in place to stop an autocrat wannabe.

So in this line of thinking, a bank robber who is deterred after multiple attempts to open the safe and temporarily gives up "did the right thing." You have to be successful at your crime to be considered a criminal, according to Sen. Grassley.

If true, we will need to rewrite a lot of criminal law statutes.

