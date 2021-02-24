Letter: Senate Republicans show they are 'pitiful puppets' of Trump

The Democrats place the articles of impeachment before the Senate while Donald Trump was still in office.

The Republicans didn't want to move on it until the day before the president's last day in office.

They purposely stalled because they didn't have the backbone and didn't want the responsibility of impeaching one of their own.

Some didn't want to possibly lose their seat in the next election fearing Trump's supports by convicting.

In that case, they shouldn't be in office because they are not in office for the people but for themselves.

They admit that Trump is guilty as charged, but still acquit him by using a lame excuse that they themselves set up.

You can't impeach a president when he's no longer in office.

They really must think the American people are stupid or clueless. We're not stupid. We see your deception and hypocrisy.

We know the senators were spineless, liars, two-faced hypocrites. They claim to be the law-and-order party, but sanction lawbreakers and refuse to prosecute the biggest lawbreaker.