Letter: Senate needs to discipline Dahm

Name-calling and innuendo now seem acceptable by the new fake news of the far right. Or, as Sen. Nathan Dahm has demonstrated, rightist lawmakers ("BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics," April 26).

Dahm wastes millions of taxpayer dollars filing frivolous legislation.

Under the guise of being a lawmaker, he promotes a personal agenda offensive to true Christian belief — bearing false witness to lies he has made up.

The Senate should not be disappointed, it should be censuring and impeaching him.

Broken Arrow is better than this. I remind the citizens that they have the right to petition for a recall election.

Brian Harper, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.