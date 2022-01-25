Letter: Senate has lost its way

In his book, “Midnight in Washington,” Adam Schiff refers to Alexander Hamilton’s reasoning to have the Senate serve as the jury in the trial of an official impeached by the House of Representatives.

Schiff describes the Senate as “our greatest deliberative body,” whereas Hamilton describes it as “a tribunal sufficiently dignified, or sufficiently independent,” to serve as a jury.

“Where else than in the Senate…?” Hamilton wrote. His reasoning was surely defensible at the time, but the current Senate isn’t deliberative, dignified or independent. This Senate is comatose, and instead of being a body of deliberation, it’s a body that needs defibrillation.

Schiff’s narrative describes the evidence that proved Trump was guilty as charged but the Senate instead voted to acquit. The Republican reasoning was that a guilty verdict would nullify millions of votes and remove a duly elected president. “Let the voters decide,” they said.

Such an excuse could be applicable for any impeachment no matter the crime(s) committed. If so, then why not delete impeachment from the Constitution? Why not let president do whatever they want to do?