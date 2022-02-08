Letter: Senate filibuster has lost its noble purpose

Democracy is built on the concept of majority rule, but not in the U.S. Senate. Steve Kornacki describes the conundrum well, "Republicans have used the filibuster to turn the Senate into a de facto 60-vote body." Under today's rules, a third of senators in this 50-50 Senate can stymie legislation by merely threatening a filibuster, because 60 votes are necessary to overcome it.

The proper political intent of a filibuster is to slow the process down and provide additional input that might lead to compromise and a better end result. This is a noble purpose.

Per Peter Fenn, "In the first 50 years of the filibuster, it was used only 35 times. But the last Congress alone had 112 cloture (closing or debate-limiting) motions filed, plus threats of more. This is the tyranny of the minority."

And per Mehdi Hasan, "In theory, the filibuster helps whichever party is in the minority in the Senate. In practice, it is the Republicans who have disproportionately used it to engage in cynical and anti-democratic obstructionism whenever they find themselves in the minority.” This is not a noble purpose.