Letter: Senate bill would weaken nursing home care in Oklahoma

Considering Oklahoma ranks 46th in the country for nursing home care, it makes sense for state legislators to pass a bill raising, not lowering, the standards for nursing home administrators. Senate Bill 1668 would abolish the minimum requirement of a bachelor’s degree for administrators.

The state’s licensing entity currently requires a four-year degree, but if the Senate has its way, this requirement would vanish and the bar would drop even lower for those charged with caring for older Oklahomans.

State Sen. Brent Howard wants to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. In justifying SB 1668, supporters cite two false issues. First, they claim a shortage of licensed Nursing Home Administrators when, in fact, Oklahoma currently has double the number of administrators as it does facilities.

Second, they say rural Oklahoma has difficulty recruiting NHAs. In truth, small communities have difficulty attracting cardiologists, surgeons and other professionals. Who would suggest dropping their educational requirements?

Why would anyone want to remove the educational requirement, thereby allowing owners to place uneducated people in charge of facilities caring for Oklahoma’s most vulnerable citizens? Since when is education a bad thing?

SB 1668 is bad business and bad policy. It affects resident care and safety. Every family of a loved one in a nursing facility should be afraid at the very least; outraged at the most.

Gov. Kevin Stitt proposes Oklahoma be No. 1 in quality-of-life categories. Our state senators feel being 46th in nursing home care isn’t low enough.

