 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senate Bill 658 vulnerable to constitutional attack
0 Comments

Letter: Senate Bill 658 vulnerable to constitutional attack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bravos and bouquets to the parents and physicians who are challenging the constitutionality of Senate Bill 658, which prevents Oklahoma schools, colleges, and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations — and from requiring masks unless our thus far clueless and obstinate governor declares an emergency.

Cheers also for State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for the stance she has taken on this issue.

Licensed only to practice law in Florida, I am no Oklahoma lawyer. But I do hope that, given the imminent danger to students and teachers, the plaintiffs will be able to obtain a temporary restraining order against enforcement of SB 658 until the case can be decided.

The plaintiffs' arguments as reported in the Tulsa World all strike me as meritorious.

SB 658 seems especially vulnerable to state (and federal) constitutional attack on due process grounds.

Unremarkable theory: The purpose of government is to protect the citizenry, not to forbid such protection.

Editor's note: William G. Hollingsworth is a professor of law emeritus at the University of Tulsa.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads his Aug. 8 column, "It's time for Hollywood to get it right"

ginnie.graham@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News