Letter: Senate Bill 1470 would drive teachers out of the state, profession

There was a short-lived uproar when Senate Bill 1470 was introduced in February.

Known as the Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act, the bill’s author, Republican Sen. Rob Standridge, proposed the idea of allowing parents to sue a teacher for $10,000 if the teacher taught or promoted positions in their classroom or a school function that would be in opposition to a closely held religious belief of a student.

Additionally, if that teacher attempted to crowdfund or obtain resources from other means than their personal funding, they would be fired and unable to teach in the state for five years.

The bill has sat since it was referred to the Senate Education Committee, and there are five former educators, as well as one former school counselor, currently on that committee who need to make sure that the bill dies there.

It is easy to see why Oklahoma teachers are already leaving the profession in droves. How demotivating it must be to see such a concept suggested to the Legislature, to be personally at risk of losing a fifth of their salary over teaching evidence-based curricula.

If a bill like this passed, any teacher with self-worth and a continued desire to teach would likely leave the state to somewhere they are more appreciated and are not at risk of losing their money, or their career.

I am certain that every state representative would quake in their boots if they were liable for a lawsuit every time they proposed a bill.

