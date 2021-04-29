 Skip to main content
Letter: Sen. Nathan Daham proves winner in the limbo, hitting the lowest rung
I am now 72 years old and remember a dance craze the was popular in the late 1950s called the limbo.

The objective of the dance was to slither and slide below a horizontal bar. Each time successfully done, the bar was lowered.

This was done until someone become the limbo winner for the evening. There was a limit to how far a human being could go of course.

Not so in politics.

Recent comments from a Broken Arrow state senator show there is no limit to how low it is possible to go in politics ("BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics," April 26).

I ask the good people of Broken Arrow: Is this the type of person you want representing you in the state Senate?

