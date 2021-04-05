Letter: Sen. Lankford's neglects to mention congressional inaction on immigration

Sen. James Langford's video at the border has neglected to report that actually the Congress for three decades has not resolved the migration problems at the border ("Lankford releases video from U.S.-Mexico border accusing Biden administration of allowing unfettered migration," March 27).
Consequently, the presidents are blamed by pandering to popular bias and fears without showing how the courts overturned President Donald Trump's illegal border policy.
Jim Shaw, Broken Arrow
