Letter: Sen. Lankford sure votes 'no' on a lot of things

U.S. Sen. James Lankford voted “no” on multiple bills to increase our economic growth, improve our standard of living, and make us safer. He was also poised on Jan. 6, 2021, to subvert the will of the people and prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Although he refuses to explain his position on the issues, his voting history tells it all. He voted “no” on all of the following:

• Expanding domestic energy production and manufacturing;

• Authorizing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices;

• Extending the Affordable Care Act through 2025;

• Continuing appropriations to avoid a government shutdown;

• Providing health services for veterans exposed to toxic substances;

• Decreasing our reliance on China for semi-conductors;

• Increasing gun background checks (Oklahoma is the 12th highest state in gun violence);

• Expanding red flag laws (Oklahoma has the highest domestic violence rate in the country);

• Funding school safety against a school shooting;

• Expanding research on domestic terrorism groups to prevent another Jan. 6 event;

• Allowing physicians to provide abortion services when the patient’s health is at risk;

• Establishing programs to advance national security and competitiveness;

• Stabilizing the financing and improving of operations of the U.S. Postal Service;

• Increasing the national debt limit so the U.S. can meet existing loan commitments.

Lankford’s record shows his lack of commitment to the future of Oklahomans and to American democracy. It’s time for a change!

