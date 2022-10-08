 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Sen. Lankford sure votes 'no' on a lot of things

  • 0

U.S. Sen. James Lankford voted “no” on multiple bills to increase our economic growth, improve our standard of living, and make us safer. He was also poised on Jan. 6, 2021, to subvert the will of the people and prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Although he refuses to explain his position on the issues, his voting history tells it all. He voted “no” on all of the following:

• Expanding domestic energy production and manufacturing;

• Authorizing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices;

• Extending the Affordable Care Act through 2025;

• Continuing appropriations to avoid a government shutdown;

• Providing health services for veterans exposed to toxic substances;

• Decreasing our reliance on China for semi-conductors;

People are also reading…

• Increasing gun background checks (Oklahoma is the 12th highest state in gun violence);

• Expanding red flag laws (Oklahoma has the highest domestic violence rate in the country);

• Funding school safety against a school shooting;

• Expanding research on domestic terrorism groups to prevent another Jan. 6 event;

• Allowing physicians to provide abortion services when the patient’s health is at risk;

• Establishing programs to advance national security and competitiveness;

• Stabilizing the financing and improving of operations of the U.S. Postal Service;

• Increasing the national debt limit so the U.S. can meet existing loan commitments.

Lankford’s record shows his lack of commitment to the future of Oklahomans and to American democracy. It’s time for a change!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

"He may be Republican, but this is not the kind of leadership we need in place to truly make this a top state in anything other than obesity rates," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Letter: Open primaries are a bad idea

Letter: Open primaries are a bad idea

"Let us look at what primaries are for. They are for political parties to select their respective nominees for the general election," says Tulsa resident Lloyd Noble II.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert