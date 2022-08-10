Letter: Sen. Lankford should look beyond his own views before legislating them on others

Sen. James Lankford’s concept of life is political newspeak. That life begins at conception is an attempt to simplify the complicated.

That "life begins at conception" is a half-truth. More to the point, the ultimate end of conception, which is the beginning of something, not the end of a thing, is a potential for a live birth, with no guarantee the journey from zygote to embryo to fetus with result in a live birth.

Or has the senator never heard of a miscarriage? Credible science recognizes that a zygote is not a child. Credible science does not recognize a zygote as "a human being," as that term is classically used. Perhaps the senator thinks an acorn is an oak tree. In his alternate universe, I'm sure he believes it is.

Also, different religions define a human being in different ways. Although, I am sure the senator believes his religion is the only correct religion.

Have a conversation with a rabbi. His religion doesn't hold to Lankford’s views that life begins at conception in the way Lankford thinks of it as he expresses it. Now tell him your religion is the right religion and his is the wrong religion.

I suggest if Lankford believes in individual liberty, he should keep his religion to himself and not try to legislate it for the rest of us.

