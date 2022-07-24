Letter: Sen. Lankford needs to take a real stand on gun violence

I am an 86-year-old white male, Army veteran and native of Oklahoma. I still read the newspapers and have read a great deal of American history. And yes, I have also read the Constitution of the United States.

I am a hunter and outdoorsman who also likes to shoot guns at stationary targets and I have had guns in my home from the time I was in grade school.

I recently read the 1,500 word reply that Sen. James Lankford emailed to his constituency regarding his opinions as to why nothing can be done regarding the gun violence issue in America. He has obviously given up any hope that something positive can be done.

As my U.S. senator, he needs to have the courage to stand up and propose a bill that would outlaw all weapons that are capable of firing multiple rounds of lethal ammunition in rapid succession. Such weapons have no business in the hands of average citizens unless they are members of our military or police forces.

If taking such a bold stand costs him his precious job, then he could at least take solace that your bill (if passed) would save the lives of many precious children.

