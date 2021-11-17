 Skip to main content
Letter: Sen. Lankford is selective in how he plays inflation blame game
Letter: Sen. Lankford is selective in how he plays inflation blame game

U.S. Sen. James Lankford has recently been complaining in speeches and on his website about the "economic chaos of inflation" as the result of infrastructure spending. He shows a lack of understanding that conservative Nobel Prize winning economist, Milton Friedman, understood and preached about inflation: "Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon."

Inflation has to do with the money supply. Who controls the money supply? The Federal Reserve. Who controls the Federal Reserve? The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. Who appointed him? Former President Donald Trump.

I don't recall Lankford blaming Trump for the supply chain disruptions during the pandemic (like toilet paper) that have spilled into the administration of President Joe Biden.

Finally, if Lankford had ever taken a class in economics, he would know that a tax cut has never paid for itself, no matter how skewed toward his wealthy friends.

