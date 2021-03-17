Letter: Sen. Jim Inhofe right about vote in impeachment trial

Editorial Editor Wayne Greene accuses Sen. Jim Inhofe of voting against convicting President Donald Trump "under the spurious argument that you can't do that after someone has left office." ("Jim Inhofe hasn't veered hard left now that he's not running for reelection any more, but he has grown more independent," March 8).

Inhofe was right, and Greene is wrong.

Quite the contrary is true. According to some of the best legal scholars of the day, such as David Rifkin, Alan Dershowitz and Mark Levin, it is spurious to pursue impeachment against an ex-president.

The reason is quite clear in the text of the U.S. Constitution. Article 1, Section 3 states "Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than removal from office, and (disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States; …"

The legal scholars cited above point out that since Trump had already left office at the appointed end of his term, there was no way to remove him from an office he no longer held.