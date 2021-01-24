Letter: Sen. Jim Inhofe did the right thing

The world must be wobbling on its axis; for the first time, I agree with Sen. Jim Inhofe.

I was proud of the way Inhofe stood up to the president on the defense bill by not attaching the amendment allowing military bases to be named after confederate military leaders.

Inhofe stood up to the president's bullying and knew how to beat him at his own game.

The veto-proof bill went through the Senate with strong bipartisan support. I give Inhofe the credit for that political maneuver.

Regarding the Jan. 6 vote to accept the Electoral College results, I stayed up until near midnight to hear how Inhofe would vote.

During roll call, I heard a resounding "no" vote, meaning he supported the Electoral College results.

Because I am usually critical of Inhofe’s politics, it is only fitting that I give him public appreciation for going against strongman President Donald Trump.

Now, let’s see how Inhofe votes on impeachment.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.