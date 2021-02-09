Letter: Sen. James Lankford's passion is racial harmony

U.S. Sen. James Lankford might not walk on water, but he floats higher than anyone I know.

On Jan. 6, he sought to delay certification of the presidential election, then gave up when violence disrupted the Capitol. Both times Lankford acted correctly in the country’s best interests.

Some conservatives say Lankford caved. The delay would have allowed the investigation we crave into the election integrity issues jaw-droppingly detailed by former White House official Peter Navarro.

His report can be freely downloaded. Yet The Associated Press and over 8,000 U.S. print media refuse to notice it, a Tulsa Library database shows.

Apparently, the AP defines “baseless claim” as one supported by hundreds of sworn affidavits from eyewitnesses and overwhelmingly confirmed by numerous statistical analyses.

Meanwhile, Lankford caught flak from some Black Oklahomans.

They misconstrued his integrity concerns as an attempt to disenfranchise Black voters. Absurd!

His proven passion is racial harmony. Some critics even proposed expelling Lankford from a commission whose stature and relevance are immeasurably elevated by his membership.